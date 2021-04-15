Advanced certification programme in VLSI chip design unveiled

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and NSE Group company TalentSprint have announced the launch of a PG level advanced certification programme in VLSI Chip Design.

The six-month programme is designed for industry professionals keen to design future-ready chips with capabilities that can power new-age technologies such as AI, IoT, VR, Mobility, Cloud and Analytics. A release said the programme, to be offered through live interactive online classes from the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc, will enable participants to learn hands-on and practice on industry projects using state-of-the-art VLSI tools and boards. The first batch will begin in June 2021.

Co-founder and CEO of TalentSprint Santanu Paul said it is “our fourth programme with IISc. We are confident that the exceptional subject matter expertise of DESE combined with the deep industry networks and connections provided by TalentSprint will be highly coveted by VLSI industry professionals keen to build deeper expertise.”

Program Director Chetan Singh Thakur said the programme is designed to build strong foundations on advanced digital, analog and emerging technologies combined with mentored practice on industry relevant capstone projects, using best-in-class VLSI tools and boards.