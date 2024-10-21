Adulterated tea: Campaign launched to detect fake or colored tea powder

For most Indians, tea is more than just a beverage — it’s a daily ritual, a comfort, and a source of energy. When a recent raid by the Telangana Food Safety Department and Hyderabad City Police exposed a tea powder adulteration racket, it stirred widespread concern about what residents are really brewing in their cups. Alarmed by the discovery, the Telangana Tea Merchants Association (TTMA) has launched a public awareness campaign, to help consumers detect fake or colored tea powder.

The campaign aims to safeguard health and restore trust in this daily staple with a poster that educates the public on identifying adulterated tea. “Tea adulteration is not a new issue; it has been happening for years. Although stricter Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations have helped reduce these illegal practices, they persist in some areas. We welcome the authorities’ recent action,” said TTMA president Shahid Darvesh.

Price is a key indicator to identify adulterated tea

One of the key indicators of adulterated tea, according to Mr. Darvesh, is the price difference. Genuine loose tea typically costs between ₹300 to ₹500 per kilogram in the current market, whereas adulterated varieties are sold at significantly lower prices, ranging from ₹80 to ₹120 per kilogram.

Methods to identify adulterated tea

TTMA has shared simple methods to identify adulterated tea. Genuine tea powder does not release colour in cold water, while adulterated tea will immediately cause the water to turn orange-red when added. Additionally, when placed on a moist cloth or paper, pure tea leaves no stain, but adulterated tea leaves a distinct red mark.

TTMA, alongside the FSSAI and the Tea Board of India, has been actively educating the public on how to detect and avoid adulterated tea. The association, which represents over 150 tea merchants across Telangana, continues its efforts to ensure that consumers are well-informed and protected from substandard products in the market. The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious products as authorities work to crack down on illegal tea adulteration units.