The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) team along with Vijaya Dairy Development officials and Shahinayathgunj police busted an adulterated Vijaya ghee manufacturing racket. The officials raided New Famous Transport in Jummerath Bazaar and apprehended Deepak Penurkar, 55, from Saidabad and Rahul Agarwal, 31, from Himayathnagar, and seized 970 litres of adulterated ghee and holograms of Vijaya dairy products from their possession.
Adulterated ghee packs recovered
Hyderabad,
January 06, 2022 01:25 IST
