ADP sponsors kits for visually impaired cricket team

ADP Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of Human Capital Management Technology and Services based in Hyderabad and Pune, which has sponsored the State-level tournament for the visually challenged held in October 23-24, has also announced sponsoring the entire cricket kit with shoes to the chosen 14 players to play for Telangana in the 4th edition of ‘Nagesh Trophy’ – National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2021-2022, scheduled to take place till November 25 in Haryana and Delhi.

ADP General Manager & Managing Director V. Vijay and HR- Head India Vipul Singh said the sponsorship was through their CSR programme Tarang. The cricket team is being supported through I&EYE, a voluntary organisation providing quality education and health, including rectification of vision for visually impaired children since 2008.

“Many children have been groomed into successful individuals and professionals including in IT. In fact, current TS team cricket captain G. Madhu was sponsored by ADP to represent India in World Cup 2014 and proved to be a key player for the country’s triumph in that tournament. Our boys form one of the strongest teams in the national campaign too,” they added in a press release.