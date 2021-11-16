Hyderabad

ADP sponsors kits for visually impaired cricket team

The players chosen to play for Telangana in the 4th edition of ‘Nagesh Trophy’.  

ADP Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of Human Capital Management Technology and Services based in Hyderabad and Pune, which has sponsored the State-level tournament for the visually challenged held in October 23-24, has also announced sponsoring the entire cricket kit with shoes to the chosen 14 players to play for Telangana in the 4th edition of ‘Nagesh Trophy’ – National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2021-2022, scheduled to take place till November 25 in Haryana and Delhi.

ADP General Manager & Managing Director V. Vijay and HR- Head India Vipul Singh said the sponsorship was through their CSR programme Tarang. The cricket team is being supported through I&EYE, a voluntary organisation providing quality education and health, including rectification of vision for visually impaired children since 2008.

“Many children have been groomed into successful individuals and professionals including in IT. In fact, current TS team cricket captain G. Madhu was sponsored by ADP to represent India in World Cup 2014 and proved to be a key player for the country’s triumph in that tournament. Our boys form one of the strongest teams in the national campaign too,” they added in a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2021 11:46:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/adp-sponsors-kits-for-visually-impaired-cricket-team/article37529940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY