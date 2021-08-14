ADP donates ₹54.2 lakh equipment to Niloufer Hospital

‘Fully-operational ICU will help in the long run’

ADP, a leading provider of Human Resources Management Software & Services, has donated ₹54.2 lakh worth premium ICU equipment, including 10 beds, to Niloufer Hospital for it to gear up for the looming third wave of coronavirus, primarily expected to impact children.

The company has also contributed in providing cardiac monitors, ventilators, beds, ECG machines, BiPAP machines, defibrillators, equipment for the hospital’s nursing station, air conditioning, laryngoscopes and ICU syringe pumps, among others.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said that the fully-operational ICU will help in the long run and not just for COVID .

Hospital superintendent Dr. Murali Krishna pointed out that the donated equipment would help the healthcare staff deal with more patients in need during the current pandemic and beyond.

The company has contributed more than ₹50 lakh to PM Cares fund and has facilitated 24/7 monitoring by the Gachibowli Police with installation of CCTV cameras worth ₹45 lakh. This initiative has facilitated a 24/7 monitoring covering a 4-km stretch in Nanakramguda and Gachibowli, a press release said.