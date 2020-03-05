HyderabadHYDERABAD 05 March 2020 00:03 IST
Comments
Adoption of animals cheers zoo authorities
Updated: 05 March 2020 00:03 IST
Generous contributions towards adoption of an elephant and a white tiger by two organisations have brought cheer to the Nehru Zoological Park.
A female elephant Sita has been adopted by Eminent Artists of Hyderabad, who used their proceeds from a recent art exhibition ‘Gaja’ to fund the pachyderm for eight months.
Curator of the exhibition Bolgum Nagesh Goud handed over a cheque for ₹3.5 lakh to the zoo authorities on Wednesday.
NASR Boys School, Gachibowli, has come forward to adopt Khavi, a white tiger from the zoo, for one year. A team from the school led by principal Mir Hafeezuddin presented a cheque for ₹1 lakh to the zoo authorities.
More In Hyderabad
Read more...