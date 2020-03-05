Adoption of animals cheers zoo authorities

Generous contributions towards adoption of an elephant and a white tiger by two organisations have brought cheer to the Nehru Zoological Park.

A female elephant Sita has been adopted by Eminent Artists of Hyderabad, who used their proceeds from a recent art exhibition ‘Gaja’ to fund the pachyderm for eight months.

Curator of the exhibition Bolgum Nagesh Goud handed over a cheque for ₹3.5 lakh to the zoo authorities on Wednesday.

NASR Boys School, Gachibowli, has come forward to adopt Khavi, a white tiger from the zoo, for one year. A team from the school led by principal Mir Hafeezuddin presented a cheque for ₹1 lakh to the zoo authorities.