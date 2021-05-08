Adopt Mumbai model: Sravan

‘Rope in corporates to check the virus’

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to adopt the Mumbai model for curtailing the spread of coronavirus in Hyderabad and also across Telangana.

He suggested that the Chief Minister ask senior IAS officers to study the model, which is being hailed even by the Supreme Court. “Use the expertise of Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who headed NDRF in the past, Satyam Computer Founder Ramalinga Raju, who also founded 108 services and an expert in technology, apart from senior IAS officers as core members to effectively monitor, review, guide and implement innovative ways of containing the dangerous virus.”

“The Chief Minister is deploying the officers to survey the Devarayanmal lands to target ousted Health Minister Eatala Rajendar and others who defied the former’s directions,” he alleged adding that there was no use with “Yes Boss” kind of officers and advisers but specialists who helped us overcome the perils of prevailing conditions.”

Reminding that Reliance group was helping Mumbai to overcome the crisis, Mr. Sravan urged the Chief Minister to seek the help of MEIL, Myhome Group, Navayuga, Dr Reddy’s and other corporate groups which had immensely benefited after the formation of Telangana.

He criticised the government for not even setting up a COVID-19 control room to help people.