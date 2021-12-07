‘Adopt geospatial tech for all-round development’

HYDERABAD

07 December 2021 23:34 IST

Governor inaugurates GeoSmart India Conference-2021

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday underscored the significance of deploying geospatial technologies in a number of areas, particularly for sustainable development.

Inaugurating GeoSmart India Conference-2021, which had ‘Advancing the role of geospatial knowledge in Indian economy’ as its theme, the Governor said this, highlighting the transformational changes happening in geospatial technologies like mapping, surveying, remote sensing and geographical information systems. “It is time we need to explore and apply all these technologies for the all-round development of the country... for progress and sustainability,” she said.

Better application of geospatial technologies and tools can promote sustainable development practices in agriculture, she said, listing transport, defence, internal security and infrastructure as the areas that are bound to benefit.

Earlier, Adviser to the Prime Minister, Amit Khare virtually launched the India Geospatial “Artha” report. Currently valued at ₹38,972 crore, India’s geospatial economy has potential to touch ₹63,100 crore, at 12.8%, by 2025-end, the report said.

The Centre is in the process of finalising the draft National Geospatial Policy and the Indian Satellite Navigation Policy. It has already implemented Guidelines for Geospatial Data (Guidelines for acquiring and producing geospatial data and geospatial data services including maps) in 2021, Geospatial World, the organisers of the event, said in a release.