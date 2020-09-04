Admissions to national law varsities only through CLAT

Hyderabad

04 September 2020 22:29 IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities has requested the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, to reconsider its decision of holding its own independent test for this year’s admission to BA.LL.B and LL.M courses and not based on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

At an emergency meeting of the governing body of the consortium on Friday chaired by V. Vijaykumar, Vice-Chancellor of NLIU-Bhopal and all the members requested that earlier agreement of the common test be continued. All members, including the V-C of NLSIU-Bangalore, were present at the meeting.

The governing body resolved that the NLSIU’s decision was in violation of Rule 15.3.3. of consortium bye-laws, a statement said. It added that if NLSIU sticks to its decision, it cannot remain associated with the CLAT-2020 in any manner and all financial and administrative decisions will have to be taken by Balraj Chauhan, CLAT-2020 convener, and that the secretariat of consortium may be shifted out of NLSIU.

