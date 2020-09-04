Admissions to national law varsities only through CLAT

The Consortium of National Law Universities has requested the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, to reconsider its decision of holding its own independent test for this year’s admission to BA.LL.B and LL.M courses and not based on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).
At an emergency meeting of the governing body of the consortium on Friday chaired by V. Vijaykumar, Vice-Chancellor of NLIU-Bhopal and all the members requested that earlier agreement of the common test be continued. All members, including the V-C of NLSIU-Bangalore, were present at the meeting.
The governing body resolved that the NLSIU’s decision was in violation of Rule 15.3.3. of consortium bye-laws, a statement said. It added that if NLSIU sticks to its decision, it cannot remain associated with the CLAT-2020 in any manner and all financial and administrative decisions will have to be taken by Balraj Chauhan, CLAT-2020 convener, and that the secretariat of consortium may be shifted out of NLSIU.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath