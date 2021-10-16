Admission to TRS Plenary by invitation

Hyderabad

16 October 2021 23:10 IST

Mothkupally to join the party

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has said that about 14,000 delegates to be invited for the party plenary on October 25 at HICC will be given identity cards and only the invitees will be allowed entry.

The Minister, who reviewed the arrangements at the venue including the entry of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said the invitees would get messages and letters from the party office. He asked the Ministers and MLAs to ensure that only invitees from their constituencies attended the meeting.

The Minister said the plenary will review the development activities and the party’s role in propagating the government’s achievements. He said Telangana had emerged ideal state in the country with its innovative development model. Earlier, the country used to adopt policies of West Bengal but now the entire country was looking at Telangana.

Several committees have been formed to ensure smooth conduct of the meetings and coordinate in proper arrangements for the invitees.

Former Minister and senior politician, Motkupalli Narsimhulu will join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Monday in the presence of the Chief Minister at Telangana Bhavan.

Mr. Narasimhulu who worked in Congress and Telugu Deshm Party (TDP) in the combined Andhra Pradesh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year. However, he quit the party recently claiming that his political experience was being wasted in the Bharatiya Janata Paty.

It was expected that he would join the TRS after he attended the meeting called by the Chief Minister to discuss Dalita Bandhu though the BJP officially stayed away.

He has been recently praising Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao for launching the Dalita Bandhu scheme.