Admission for Armed Forces college

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women, Bibinagar, (TSWRAFPDCW), has invited SC students for attending spot admission to fill remaining 46 seats for academic year 2021-22. Available courses are B.Sc (MPC) and BA(HEP). The admission process will be held on the college premises Sept 23-25.

Selected candidates will be provided additional Army training under supervision of a retired military officer along with a degree. The students will be chosen based on their performance in written test (academic), physical test and medical test. Interested candidates who have cleared their Intermediate examinations are informed to come to the college for attending second phase screening. Sports dress and track shoes are preferable for attending physical tests. The candidate should have minimum of 152 cm height. For further information, contact 7995010687,9182709884.