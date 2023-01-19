ADVERTISEMENT

Administrative sanction for new bridge across Munneru river in Khammam

January 19, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Thursday accorded administrative sanction for construction of a bridge across the Munneru river at Kalvavoddu area in Khammam town at an estimated cost of ₹180 crore.

The development takes place in less than 24 hours after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the new bridge during his speech at the BRS public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday.

Upon completion, the new bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion on the existing decades-old bridge across the Munneru on the busy stretch of Suryapet-Aswaraopet highway.

Sources said that the new bridge comprising a 300-metre cable stayed portion and 120-metre RCC type structure will be built on the lines of the Durgam Cheruvu cable stayed bridge in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, a host of BRS leaders, including Khammam Mayor P. Neeraja and party senior leader G. Krishna, performed “Palabhishekam” to the portrait of the CM for sanctioning the new bridge, based on a representation submitted by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

