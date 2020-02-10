Administrative reforms to take governance closer to people

After the completion of elections at different levels, the State government has now apparently focused on putting in place administrative reforms to take governance closer to the people.

The first step in this direction has been initiated on Sunday when the government posted 49 officers, recent recruits to the IAS as well as special grade deputy collectors, as additional collectors at the district-level.

Additional Collectors

Each district will henceforth have two officers in the rank of additional collectors – one assisting the district Collector in the revenue matters and the other on local bodies’ related issues.

The new posts are said to be a first step in the direction of phasing out the system of joint collectors who are assisting the district collectors on various matters, including revenue-related issues.

As a result, existing joint collectors are being asked to submit letters to the Collector and the State government asking them to relieve from the posts and they should simultaneously submit letters assuming charge as the additional collectors.

Overlapping of functions

“This is aimed to ensure there are dedicated officers to take care of revenue-related matters as also those related to local bodies,” a senior officer said.

There is no clarity however on whether the role of officers holding posts like district panchayat officer and zilla parishad chief executives, whose functions overlap with that of the new additional collectors, would undergo changes in the coming days.

CM to address Collectors

Senior officials said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who will address a meeting of the district Collectors and other senior officers at the district level on Tuesday, is expected to give clarity on the role that would be played by the newly appointed additional collectors.

New Revenue Act

The meeting had been convened to explain the officials concerned about the new Revenue Act that is expected to be introduced in the budget session of the Legislature and seek their feedback on the changes, if any, which should be made in the proposed Act.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, however, is learnt to have decided to brief the district Collectors about the future course of reforms that would be adopted to make sure that the administration is made more transparent and responsive to the people’s needs.