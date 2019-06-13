Adivasis turn away Lambada teachers from schools in Adilabad

Adivasi villagers at many places had the Lambada teachers return without reporting to duty as schools reopened on Wednesday, thereby reigniting the tension between them that was prevalent in the last academic year.

The Adivasis handed over copies of resolutions passed by respective village elders to the concerned headmasters stating that they do not want Lambada teachers to work at schools in Adivasi habitations. At some places, villagers also put up ‘mava nate mava raj’ banners (My government in my village). The Lambada teachers are the regulars working at schools run by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Utnoor, in the four districts constituting the erstwhile united Adilabad district.

Boycott of Lambada teachers was reported from Marlavai and Kanchanpalli schools in Jainoor and Sirpur (U) mandals of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Malkapur in Dasturabad of Nirmal district, Mankapur and Jamda in Narnoor mandal and Chinchughat in Adilabad mandal of Adilabad district. ITDA Project Officer S. Krishna Aditya said about 20 to 25 teachers could not report to duty due to the boycott at five schools.

Renewal of contracts

“We will hold meetings with Adivasi elders on the issue,” he said. He also said counselling for renewal of contracts of the Contract Residential Teachers for the ITDA-run schools would be held on Thursday in Adilabad.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Tribal Teachers’ Federation has responded strongly on the issue on which it had represented to authorities. Its State vice-president Kapil Kumar Jadhav severely criticised the authorities for not addressing the issue before the reopening of schools. Warning of a State-wide agitation if the authorities did not set the matters right soon, he was critical of the cancellation of deputations of Lambada teachers to other schools that were done last year amid similar circumstances. He said the authorities should have notified them of the cancellation which would have saved them the trouble.