Adivasis re-erect tents at Koya Poshamguda

Forest staff removed their tents on Friday

Some of the aggrieved Adivasis, whose tents and huts were removed by Forest department personnel from Koya Poshamguda, a forest fringe village in Dandepalli mandal amid chaotic scenes on Friday, re-erected their ‘temporary shelters’ at the same site in the village on Sunday.

The “tent demolition drive” by a large posse of Forest staff, escorted by the police, in what they termed as forest land under the Kawal Tiger Reserve, saw strong protests from a group of tribals mainly comprising women.

The local tribals have long been vociferously staking claim over the site saying they were engaged in podu cultivation there since early 2000s, which the forest officials concerned rejected outrightly, terming their occupation on the said land as “encroachment on forest land.”

Sources said that five tribal women, who put up a stiff resistance during the demolition drive, were bound over at the Mandal Executive by the police on Friday afternoon. They were subsequently let off.

Even as the issue remained unresolved, Friday’s demolition drive triggered an outcry from various Adivasi organisations.

The forest officials concerned could not be contacted for their comments.