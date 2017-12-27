Adivasi-Lambada rift: Internet suspended in Adilabad

The active role of youngsters in the ongoing Adivasi-Lambada fight — the latest being their involvement in the violent incidents in villages located along Kawal forest area in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district on December 26 — has resulted in further suspension of Internet services and more places being added to the list in erstwhile undivided Adilabad district. “ Youth are using social messaging platforms and spreading rumours causing law and order problem,” disclosed a police officer, who is keeping a close watch on the situation.

“A committee reviewed the situation and decided not only to extend the suspension for a few more days, but also to withdraw services in Jannaram, Dandepalli, Kasipet and Tiryani mandals in Mancherial district,” revealed Karimnagar Range Deputy Inspector General of POlice P. Promod Kumar. “The services will be withdrawn until review of the situation in about three days,” he added.

In Adilabad town, authorities also switched off the most popular social messaging platform WhatsApp since about 10 a.m. on Wednesday. There is a sizeable number of youth, especially students belonging to both the warring groups that lives in Adilabad.

For the police, withdrawal of internet services is a temporary problem. “What is more crucial is control of spread of hatred between the two communities through fake news circulated on the social messaging platforms,” a police officer opined.

“We are more worried about the agitation slipping out of the hands of elders. There are always these local issues which can spark violence and hence it is better to control these things,” another police officer added.