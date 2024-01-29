ADVERTISEMENT

Adivasi girl student from Gundala to take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

January 29, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Vattam Sumasri, a class X student of Ekalavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Gundala in the tribal majority Bhadradri Kothagudem district has been selected to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interactive session to be held tomorrow.

She is one among ten students from the EMRSs in the State chosen for the interactive session, Gundala-based Ekalavya Model School principal Ch Sandhya Rani said in a press release. Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) secretary Naveen Nicolas and others congratulated all the ten students of the EMRSs on being selected for the event.

