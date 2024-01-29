GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adivasi girl student from Gundala to take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

January 29, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Vattam Sumasri, a class X student of Ekalavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Gundala in the tribal majority Bhadradri Kothagudem district has been selected to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interactive session to be held tomorrow.

She is one among ten students from the EMRSs in the State chosen for the interactive session, Gundala-based Ekalavya Model School principal Ch Sandhya Rani said in a press release. Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) secretary Naveen Nicolas and others congratulated all the ten students of the EMRSs on being selected for the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.