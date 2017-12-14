Aditya Birla Health Insurance eyes more retail business

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd is looking to grow the share of retail business in the backdrop of expansion of distribution network.

Stating this, CEO Mayank Bathwal said the company has expanded the distribution presence to 34 cities, from seven initially, and has five bancassurance partners and 8,821 direct selling agents. The plan is to be present in 100 cities over the next three years.

The share of retail business, in the total business, was 32% in the quarter ended September and expected to go up to 50%, he told presspersons in an interaction here on Wednesday. The company, which commenced operations in October 2016, was hitherto focused on the corporate segment. In all, it has five products — three for retail and two for corporate group.