Adilabad village comes alive with Gusadi tribal dance

A picture shot by photographer K. Santhosh Kumar of Gonds performing the traditional Gusadi dance.

HYDERABAD

04 November 2021 00:30 IST

Two photographers capture moments of biggest festival of Raj Gonds

Getting a feel of the link between the present and the past through a rich, cultural and historic festival of the Gonds of Adilabad!

Yes, for two photographers K. Santhosh Kumar and veteran Kondapalli Sarma, who descended on village Modi to know the famed Gusadi dance, which is part of the biggest festival of Raj Gonds of Adilabad, it was an experience they would love to remember forever.

Far away from the madding crowd, a relatively obscure village of Modi in Adilabad district comes alive, thanks to the traditional, century-old Gusadi dance, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The tribals dressed in colourful costumes and decorated with ornaments visit the neighbouring villages in troupes, singing and dancing. And this is somewhat a mutual ritual with the residents reciprocating the same to the guests the next time around,” the duo said.

“The festival also marks the end of the harvest and yield of crops in hamlets. The tribals worship Yethmasurpen or God of soul, and God Jangu Bai, by placing musical instruments, such as Dappu, Ghumela, Dhol, Vetti, Karra, Pepri and Thudum,” Santhosh said.

The Dandari dance troupe members, only male members of families, put on a turban of peacock feathers and horns of the deer, artificial beard and moustaches and goatskin to cover their bodies.

A festival, which has become synonymous with the rich heritage of Adilabad attracting visitors from far flung places preceding the fortnight of Deepavali, effectively starts on a full moon day and goes on till the 14th day of the fortnight, said Sarma.

Interestingly, they don’t have a bath till the 14-day festival ends! Kanaka Raju, exponent of this beautiful Gusadi dance, was conferred with the prestigious Padmashri award for promoting it.

The Gusadi dance, which might well resemble the best of the fabled African folk artistes in terms of colourful attires and drum beats, continues to be the link between the present and the past and more significantly, serves as a gentle reminder that this has survived the onslaught of technological advances sweeping across the world.

“Honestly, we heard a lot about this but this is the first time we got the real feel when we were there right in the midst of this amazing atmosphere. It clearly transported us to a different world,” said the duo after capturing some of the best images from the festival.