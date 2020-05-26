Adilabad records 46.3 degrees C

The India Met Department (IMD) has reiterated that the ongoing sweltering heat in the twin cities and the rest of Telangana will continue throughout this week. Adilabad topped the scorching heat charts recording 46.3 degree Celsius followed by Nizamabad at 45 degrees Celsius.
In Hyderabad, the day temperatures continued to be high at 42.3 degrees Celsius which is three degrees above normal and this is expected to continue for the next few days and could also creep up to to 43 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD Hyderabad scientists here.
Night temperatures will remain around 29 degrees Celsius, which is also three degrees above normal. The other hot places in rest of the State are: Medak hitting 44.5 degrees Celsius followed by Ramagundam and Nalgonda recording 44 degrees Celsius. Mahabubnagar recorded 42.1 degrees Celsius, Bhadrachalam recorded 41.2 degrees Celsius while Khammam had relatively come down from the high maximum temperatures to 41.8 degrees Celsius.
