Adilabad MP booked for foul language

Adilabad One Town Police on Tuesday registered a case against Adilabad Member of Parliament Soyam Bapu Rao of BJP based on a complaint by Congress minority wing. The case was booked under sections 294 b, 504 and 506 for using filthy language, causing insult and threatening.

The issue pertains to a speech given by the MP on June 14 at Gadiguda mandal headquarters in which he is alleged to have threatened youth of a minority community with dire consequences. A video clip, reportedly of the speech in question had gone viral in which the MP had issued the threat referring to the youth luring and trapping Adivasi girls. Mr. Bapu Rao was addressing felicitations when he is reported to have broached the subject of minority youth luring Adivasi girls. The complaint against Mr. Rao was filed on June 23. The police had obtained legal opinion before issuing the FIR on Tuesday.

Another case was also booked against an unknown person on the same grounds based on s video clip that had gone viral during the last two days. The video in question shows the accused person using derogatory comments.

The complaint was filed by Asthak Subhash, a businessman from Shantinagar locality. Police are investigating the case.