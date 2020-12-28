Adibhatla Municipal Chairperson returns to Congress

She had defected to TRS after winning elections to the ULB

In a jolt to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Ibrahimpatnam Assembly Constituency, Chairperson of the Adibhatla Municipality K. Harthika Praveen Goud, who had defected to TRS from Congress after the elections to the urban local body, has returned to Congress on Monday.

Ms. Harthika joined the Congress in the presence of party MP from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. She along with a few councillors of the ULB joined TRS recently but the efforts made by Mr. Venkat Reddy made them return to the Congress.

Senior leaders of the party, M. Niranjan Reddy, G. Balraj Goud, several councillors of the party, other leaders of the party were present on the occasion.