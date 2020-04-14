Adhere to lockdown rules, Mithali appeals to citizens

Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj appealed to citizens to strictly follow lockdown guidelines and help both the Centre and State government to fight COVID-19.

Mithali, who attended the concluding programme of the distribution of groceries to needy technicians and cameramen of electronic media at the Lal Bahadur Stadium here on Tuesday, said it is the responsibility of every citizen to stay indoors and maintain social distancing during these testing times.

“Everyone should remember that when we adhere to the guidelines, we are not only saving ourselves but also fellow citizens,” Mithali said after distributing groceries worth ₹1.5 lakh as part of the eight-day programme monitored by SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy with the help of an NGO.

“We have to support and help these people for it is them who are keeping us informed about the latest happenings,” the star cricketer said.

The programme featured leading woman athletes including world champion P.V. Sindhu, boxer Nikhat Zareen, shooter Esha Singh, and also Sania Mirza’s NGO. “We are glad that we could do some service to the media personnel who are badly in need of these groceries,” Mr Reddy said.