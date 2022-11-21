Address problems of VRAs in 10 days, Ponnam tells KCR

November 21, 2022 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former Lok Sabha member and Congress senior leader Ponnam Prabhakar wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, requesting him to address the problems of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) in the next 10 days.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

“On February 24, 2017, you assured the VRAs to offer promotions, regular pay scales and construction of double bedroom houses in their own villages. It has been almost five years since then. On September 9, 2020, on the floor of Assembly, while introducing a Revenue Act, again you promised to address their problems and offer pay scale. Twenty-two months have passed since then. During the campaigning for Munugode byelections, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held discussions with VRAs and said that the government has been positively considering the demands of VRAs and will act positively after byelection was completed. Almost one month has passed but nothing materialised,” said Mr. Prabhakar in his letter.

The Congress leader ended the letter by urging the Chief Minister to address the problems of VRAs in the next 10 days on humanitarian grounds.