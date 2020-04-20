Address health care needs of workers, officials told

Minister for Industries K.T. Rama Rao has asked the officials of the Industries and Labour departments to conduct joint inspections of factories and workers’ camps to check if the necessities and healthcare needs of workers are being taken care of during the lockdown period.

Telangana Labour department has set up a State-level help desk with cell number: 9492555379 - to address issues related to wages and migrant workers. Mr. Rama Rao has asked officials to respond to distress calls from migrant workers immediately and ensure that their food and healthcare needs are met. Private doctors may be engaged if ESI and government healthcare facilities are unable to meet their needs due to overcrowding.

During a video conference with district-level officials, along with Minister for Labour and Employment Ch. Malla Reddy, the Minister asked both the departments to work in tandem to attend to the issues of migrant workers as well as local workers.

In view of stoppage of work for the last one month, Mr. Rama Rao appealed to the IT and industry heads to ensure that no employer -- regular, contract or outsourced -- loses his employment.

He reminded them that they are getting several relaxations in payment of power bills and property tax.