Addl. DGP visits flood affected village in Bhadrachalam Agency

The Hindu Bureau July 20, 2022 06:45 IST

Additional DGP Y. Nagi Reddy on Tuesday visited the remote Kasinagaram, a riverside village, in Dummugudem mandal of the flood-ravaged Bhadrachalam Agency. He was accompanied by Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth, Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S, Warrier, and others. He took stock of the prevailing situation in the village situated nearby the swollen Godavari and assured the villagers of all possible help to people in the remote tribal pockets. Officials called upon the residents of the riverside village to avail themselves of the flood relief measures being implemented by the district administration and bring grievances, if any, to the notice of the district authorities. Meanwhile, Khammam Collector V.P. Gautham on Tuesday visited various relief camps in Burghampahad mandal and oversaw the implementation of the flood relief measures. He urged the flood-affected people to stay in the relief camps until further orders.



