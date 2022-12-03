Additive manufacturing expo opens

December 03, 2022 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

A two-day additive manufacturing expo ‘AM Tech 2022’ opened at the Hitex exhibition centre here on Friday.

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao, who inaugurated the event, said, “The additive manufacturing (AM) technology have grown from a rapid prototyping solution to a technology used for scale production of components for medical, automobile and other sectors. We will see tremendous growth in AM technology in coming years.”

The Minister also highlighted the innovation system in Telangana and how the State government remains a key supporter of innovation by startups, industry and academia. Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was present.

Co-founder of AMTECH Expo Aditya Chandavarkar said the event will fulfil the rising demand for additive manufacturing and also provide an effective platform for business networking.

The organisers, in a release, said an international conference on AM and focused workshops on 3D printing in the packaging and quality in AM were part of the event.