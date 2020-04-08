Additional guidelines for COVID-19 body disposal

The State government, on Tuesday, issued separate guidelines for the safe management and disposal of Hindu and Christian bodies infected with COVID-19, in addition to a separate set already issued, which was applicable to Muslims.

Accordingly, the body should be prepared as per the rituals of the religion concerned, be it cleaning or wrapping.

Family members not exceeding three will be permitted to see the body at the hospital at any point of time through protected glass window. Body will be placed in a leak proof zip bag with transparent section for viewing face of the deceased.

Two GHMC vehicles with supporting staff in full PPE gear will accompany the transportation vehicle, with COVID safety material and power spraying cans. Each designated hospital is required to designate a COVID Liaison Officer (CLO) who will interact with the family and make required provisions.

A hospital-level committee with the Resident Medical Officer, Deputy commissioner of the circle concerned, Assistant Commissioner of Police, and Hospital CLO should meet daily and sort the issues with regard to disposal of bodies.

No family members will be allowed on the vehicle during transit to the graveyard, and only five persons may attend the last rites. They should reach using their own transport, and wear masks and gloves given by the hospital CLO.

It is the responsibility of the CLO to ensure that all the arrangements are in place at the graveyard or crematorium, before releasing the body.

On reaching, the body should be carried to the cremation spot by handlers not exceeding four in number. The funeral pyre should be encircled on all sides by a temporary rope barricade, at four meters distance.

Customary ‘Pradakshinas’ may be allowed within four metre distance, and the pyre should be lit with three-metre long stick from outside the barricade.

The local police should arrange for video recording of the entire process and submit the same to the ACP concerned.

After the funeral, all family members and body handlers should wash with liquid soap, and all the PPE gear should be disposed with in a separate cover.

The body handlers should spray disinfectant solution on their PPE and the vehicle. GHMC should identify three to five cremation or burial grounds and prepare certain area earmarked for disposal, in advance.

In case of Christians, the family should indicate the cemetery. If space is not available there, GHMC should provide it. Coffin shall be arranged by the family, to be shifted by Police and GHMC staff from coffin maker to the hospital. From there, the coffin with the body will be transported in GHMC vehicle.

The grave should be dug to a depth of 10 feet and sprayed with disinfectant, into which the coffin is to be lowered using ropes. After filling the grave with soil, another round of disinfectant should be sprayed on the top. As per the earlier guidelines, distance of three feet should be maintained between two graves.