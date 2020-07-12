Add oximeter to home quarantine kit, says Cong.

The COVID-19 home quarantine kits being provided to suspected patients is inadequate as it does not have the mandatory oximeter and other life-saving medicines, State Congress leaders have said.

In a statement here, TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said an oximeter was essential not only for confirmed patients, but also for suspects to check oxygen saturation levels at regular intervals. In the absence of an oximeter, it would be difficult for the patients or suspects to know whether or not they need oxygen support, he said.

Stating that the State government has completely neglected this essential element from the home quarantine kit, he also alleged the supply of oximeters at COVID-19 hospitals was inadequate with only one or two oximeters available for each ward. The same equipment being used for all patients in the ward was turning a source of infection.

Mr. Reddy asked Health Minister Eatala Rajender to specify how many home quarantine kits were distributed and said no efforts were made by the authorities to curb the disease in the early stage.

Mr. Reddy also reiterated the demand for including COVID in Aarogyasri Scheme as it would make treatment more accessible to common people. He reminded that Andhra Pradesh government has included coronavirus under Aarogyasri, giving confidence to the poor.