Hyderabad

Actress Pooja Hegde accepts Green Challenge

Actress Pooja Hegde accepted the Green Challenge given to her by Tollywood actor Sushanth and planted a sapling at Ramoji Film City.

The ‘Ala Vaikuntapuram’ actress nominated Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh to accept her challenge and continue the plantation chain. Hailing the drive, she said that she was happy to participate in the Green India Challenge and plant saplings in the programme initiated by Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar.

She requested every one to participate in the programme and plant trees. GIC co-founder Raghava and others were present.


