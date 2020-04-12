Actor’s tribute to COVID-19 warriors

South Indian actor P. Sai Kumar and his family members created awareness among the public on various preventive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In a four-minute video shot along with his son and actor Aadi Sai Kumar and daughter Jyotirmayee, a paediatrician, Mr. Sai Kumar mentioned social distancing norms issued by the government.

“We request you to make this contribution reachable to a wider audience through elevant forums. We are with you in the fight against COVID-19,” the trio said.

The actor said that his family salutes all those working in the front lines to prevent the deadly virus from spreading.