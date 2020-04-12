Hyderabad

Actor’s tribute to COVID-19 warriors

P. Sai Kumar, along with his actor-son Aadi Sai Kumar and doctor-daughter Jyotirmayee, in a grab from the awareness video on COVID-19.

P. Sai Kumar, along with his actor-son Aadi Sai Kumar and doctor-daughter Jyotirmayee, in a grab from the awareness video on COVID-19.

Son, daughter also feature in video

South Indian actor P. Sai Kumar and his family members created awareness among the public on various preventive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In a four-minute video shot along with his son and actor Aadi Sai Kumar and daughter Jyotirmayee, a paediatrician, Mr. Sai Kumar mentioned social distancing norms issued by the government.

“We request you to make this contribution reachable to a wider audience through elevant forums. We are with you in the fight against COVID-19,” the trio said.

The actor said that his family salutes all those working in the front lines to prevent the deadly virus from spreading.

Comments
