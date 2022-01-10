Actor Venkatesh invests in EV firm

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati has become a strategic investor in Hyderabad-based BikeWo, a firm focussed on the electric vehicle (EV) space.

Announcing a partnership with the Tollywood actor, the firm said: “Venkatesh has now become a strategic investor with an undisclosed amount of investment and has also been appointed as BikeWo’s lead brand ambassador”.

BikeWo said it will be looking to expand its EV servicing and charging network across different States while leveraging the actor’s appeal and by collaborating with him for a series of marketing, outreach and brand promotion activities. This will be a long-term collaboration that will help grow and scale to meet the ambitious target of installing 20,000 EV charging points pan-India by 2025, it said in a release on Monday.

“Venkatesh’s faith and trust in BikeWo are an inspiration for us and going forward, we will be working closely with him on a number of strategic aspects,” co-founder and COO Vidhyasagar Reddy said, welcoming him as an investor and brand ambassador.

The actor, who is popularly known as ‘Victory’ Venkatesh, said he is happy to be a part of BikeWo’s journey of making the EV bike sector “more organised and providing a better user experience”.