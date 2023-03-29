HamberMenu
Actor Samantha invests in food startup

March 29, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Nourish You co-founders Krishna Reddy and Sowmya Reddy. 

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Nourish You co-founders Krishna Reddy and Sowmya Reddy.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested an undisclosed amount in food startup, Nourish You.

Her investment is a part of the $2 million seed funding round for the startup in which a number of other investors had participated, including Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, CEO of KIMS Hospitals Abhinay Bollineni, and Y Janardhana Rao of Triumph Group.

“I was impressed by Nourish You story of bringing superfoods like Quinoa and Chia to India, growing them locally and their product roadmap of millet-based clean-label vegan superfoods,” the actor said.

Co-founder of Nourish You, Krishna Reddy said: “her investment is a testament to the products we have developed... we believe this partnership with Samantha will help us strengthen our position in the market as we unfold India’s superfood growth story.”

The actor has also launched Nourish You’s first plant-based, vegan and lactose-free milk alternative - Millet Mlk, which the startup said marks its foray into the alternative dairy category.

