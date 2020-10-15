Actor Sachin Joshi, father bookedfor using Manikchand brand

Hyderabad

15 October 2020 20:07 IST

NRI businessman and Bollywood actor Sachin Joshi and his father J. M. Joshi, who operates a gutka unit here, were booked by the Cyberabad police on the charges of cheating and violation of Trade Mark Act.

They were illegally manufacturing pan masala in the name of Manikchand, a Pune-based multi-crore industry, Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a city-based businessman A.V Suresh Kumar, a case was registered at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police station.

The police raided Golden Fingers Food products, Gaganpahad, and seized pan masala, raw material and machinery worth ₹1.25 crore.

The actor's father is the owner of Goa Panmasala.

"The father-son duo who are operating the business across the country are using the trademark of Manikchand illegally," Mr. Reddy said, quoting the complaint copy.

Their factory in Gangapahad was raided and the stock and other materials were seized for violating trademark of '7 hills Manikchand' by manufacturing and selling pan masala under brand without requisite trademark.

Earlier this week, Sachin Joshi was detained by officials of the Bureau of Immigration at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, in connection with a case of gutka seizure registered at Bahadurpura police in Hyderabad Commissionerate in March.

He was brought to Hyderabad for questioning and a few hours later he was let off after being served a notice under Section 41of the CrPC.