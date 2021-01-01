Actor Narsing Yadav dead

Veteran Tollywood actor Maila Narsing Yadav, popularly known as Narasing Anna, who had been undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, died due to renal failure. He was 57.
According to hospital sources, two days ago the actor was taken to the hospital for dialysis, and as his condition was deteriorating, he was admitted in AICU.
He breathed his last at around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday
The actor, who has been part of more than 300 films, was admitted to the same hospital in April where he slipped into coma.
His first film was Hema Hemeelu, directed by late Vijaya Nirmala, and soon he made his mark as a villain, comedian and a character artist in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages collectively. Yadav’s role in Skhanam Skhanam, Shankar Dada MBBS, Tagore and Khaidi No.150.
He is popular for his negative roles and considered as a ‘permanent’ actor in movies directed by Ram Gopal Varma.
He is survived by his wife Chitra Yadav and their son Ruthvik Yadav.
