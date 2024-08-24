ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Nagarjuna-owned N-Convention in Madhapur razed by HYDRAA

Updated - August 24, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 11:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The N-Convention centre advertised itself as a ‘one stop destination for every occasion’. The main hall is a 27,000 square feet facility that used to seat up to 3,000 persons

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti

A view of the satellite imagery of the structures. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In one of its most dramatic actions since its creation, July 17, 2024 the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection agency (HYDRAA) has moved in to raze the N-Convention centre in Madhapur on Saturday morning (August 24, 2024). Its ancillary structures were also razed by the officials who threw in security dragnet while carrying on the work. 

N Convention is managed by N3 Enterprises and is jointly owned by actor/producer Nagarjuna Akkineni and Nalla Preetham. The area has been cordoned off and earthmovers are at work on the N Convention. Much of the structure was razed by 11 a.m. The convention centre is allegedly built within the Full Tank Level of the Tummidikunta lake. The blockage of water flow from the lake had led to frequent flooding in the 100-feet road, Ayyappa Colony and other areas in the catchment area of the lake.

The N-Convention centre advertised itself as a ‘one stop destination for every occasion’. The main hall is a 27,000 square feet facility that used to seat up to 3,000 persons. It had a 26,000 square feet open air venue called Banyan.

