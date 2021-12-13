HyderabadHyderabad 13 December 2021 00:29 IST
Comments
Actor lauds Green India Challenge
Updated: 13 December 2021 00:29 IST
Film actor Mehreen Pirzada planted saplings at Ramanaidu’s Studios as part of the Green India Challenge programme launched by Rajya Sabha member Joginapalli Santosh Kumar.
Mehreen appreciated Mr. Santosh Kumar for launching the Green India Challenge and appealed to people to plant trees to ensure that India turns into a green and clean country.
Green India Challenge co-founder Raghava presented a copy of the book Vriksha Veda to Mehreen Pirzada.
