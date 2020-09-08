Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passes away

HYDERABAD

Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy, 73, passed away on Tuesday morning at his residence in Guntur following a cardiac arrest. News of the veteran actor’s demise was met with shock and grief by Telugu film personalities and movie lovers.

While the actor. popularly known as JP, is widely recognised for his comic and character roles in blockbuster Telugu films in his 32-year film career, JP Reddy was also an ardent theatre actor who has been part of several Telugu plays. Weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown, he hosted a preview screening of the film Alexander, directed by Dhavala Satyam, in Hyderabad. The popular stage play penned by late writer Poosala was adapted for cinema and JP essayed the central character, a part that he performed on stage more than 60 times.

In an interview to The Hindu after the film screening, JP Reddy had stated that he’s open to the option of screening the film digitally if not a theatrical release, since it isn’t a regular commercial film. Alexander was his dream project.

In 2010 when he enacted ‘Alexander’ for the stage play in Kakinada and other cities, Reddy mentioned that character actor Nagabhushanam was his inspiration for his experiments in theatre.

Born in Sirivella in Kurnool district in 1946, Reddy was an ardent theatre actor and served as sub inspector of police before he debuted in cinema with Brahma Putrudu (1988). He made a mark starring in blockbusters such as Preminchukundam Raa, Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu and soon became popular for his villainous roles delivered with a comic touch.

JP Reddy was last seen on the big screen in the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) directed by Anil Ravipudi, in which he entertained the audiences with his trademark dialogue delivery in Rayalaseema accent.

On Twitter, Mahesh Babu referred to JP Reddy as one of the finest actor-comedians in Telugu cinema, and added, “Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.” Director Anil Ravipudi tweeted, “My travel with JP garu has always been special. He’s been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will miss him dearly.”

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni remembered JP Reddy as a fine gentleman, while Venkatesh Daggubati recalled working with the actor and stated, “We were such a great combination on screen.”

Several film personalities including NTR, Mohan Babu, Nani, Sudheer Babu, Ravi Teja, Ram Pothineni, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Mehreen Pirzada, S S Thaman and others offered their condolences.

In Khammam, the town-based artistes and art connoisseurs paid rich tributes to actor Jayaprakash Reddy. Speakers at a condolence meeting organised by the Annabathula Ravindranadh Kala Samskruthika Samstha (AARKSS) here on Tuesday afternoon recalled the veteran actor’s close association with the district’s artiste fraternity.

They said Mr Jayaprakash Reddy staged plays titled Vaitharani and Kotha Sainyam as part of ‘Nela Nela Vennela’ monthly cultural event organised by the AARKSS on March 27 in 2016 and February 17 in 2019 respectively. He inspired several budding artistes of the district by participating in the cultural events as chief guest, they noted. . They said the theatre art and the Telugu film industry suffered a great loss in his death.