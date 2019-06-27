Actor-director Vijaya Nirmala no more

Legendary actor-director Vijaya Nirmala passed away late on Wednesday night at a city hospital due to a heart attack. She was 73. She is survived by husband Ghattamaneni Krishna, son Naresh, and a number of foster children and grandchildren.

Some of the memorable roles essayed by the actor include Tata Manavudu, Rangula Ratnam, Buddhimantudu, Om Shanti, Pandanti Kapuram, and Hema Hemeelu. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the demise of Vijaya Nirmala and conveyed his sympathies to the members of the bereaved family while remembering her services to the Telugu cine field. Born in Tamil Nadu in 1946, she began her career as a child actor aged just four with Machcha Rekhai in Tamil in 1950. At the age of 11, she made her debut in Telugu movies with Panduranga Mahatyam. Her first big break as an actor was in Malayalam with Prem Nazir in Bhargavi Nilayam in 1964. In 1969, she married her co-star Krishna who has been her constant companion. She stepped into the role of a director besides essaying the lead role in Meena (1973). The movie is considered one of her most memorable roles and is based on a novel by Yeddanapudi Sulochanarani. The movie was again remade in 2016 as A Aa. Vijaya Nirmala broke the mould when she acted and directed in Devadasu in 1974, though Akinenni Nageswara Rao’s Devdasu (1953) was considered a benchmark in Telugu cinema for the tragic love story written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. In the same year, the evergreen melody Vastadu naa raju ee roju was picturised on Vijaya Nirmala in Alluri Seetarama Raju.

Vijaya Nirmala’s name was listed as one of the most prolific lady directors with 44 movies under her baton.

“Her body will be kept at our residence at Nanakramguda for public viewing from 11 a.m. Her final rites will be held on Friday (June 28),” tweeted Naresh on Thursday evening. Through the day, a large number of people from film industry and political field visited the residence of Vijaya Nirmala to pay tributes to her.