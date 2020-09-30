Activity gains pace for MLC seat

KHAMMAM

30 September 2020 22:30 IST

Political activity is gaining pace in the district with aspirants for the next year’s election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency of the State Legislative Council, ramping up efforts in both online and offline modes to boost their electoral prospects.

Several aspirants have already launched an intensive campaign on social media, targeting young graduates and other eligible electors, motivating them to register themselves as voters during the enrolment drive to be held from October 1 to November 6.

The term of incumbent MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy of the TRS is slated to expire in March 2021

As the election fever is catching up, social media platforms are witnessing a blitz of online campaign, mainly centered on issues of unemployed graduates and entry of private universities into the higher education realm in the State, among others.

The Telangana Vidyarthi Nirudyoga JAC decided to organise a programme titled “Aathma Gaurava Yatra” in the undivided Nalgonda, Khammam, and Warangal districts from October 7 to highlight the issues.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary and State Students and Unemployed Youth JAC chairman Manavata Roy made a formal request to the party high command to give him an opportunity to contest the MLC election from the Graduates Constituency.

The names of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Kodandaram, Telangana Inti Party president Cheruku Sudhakar, Yuva Telangana Party leader, journalist and former TV anchor Rani Rudrama, and TV anchor Teenmaar Mallanna are doing the rounds as probable candidates from the Graduates Constituency, among the political circles.

The TRS is gearing up to retain the MLC seat in the upcoming election.

The main Opposition parties, particularly left parties, are eyeing to wrest the seat from the ruling party.

The BJP already initiated an exercise to forge rapport with unemployed youth, by highlighting their issues on social media.

Meanwhile, the TRS conducted a meeting at the party office in the town to chalk out preparations for the election. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar addressed the meeting.