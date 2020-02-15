Activity-based learning for students of govt. school

United Way of Hyderabad (UWH) and IGNIS Foundation have jointly conducted a learning programme for students of the Government High School at Bapujinagar in Bowenpally on Saturday, promoting activity-based joyful learning of English and life skills.

Addressing the students and parents at the learning programme, former vice-chairman of the Cantonment Board Jampana Pratap said teachers had the responsibility of moulding students to shine in their selected fields. He suggested that parents take care of learning by their children as they too had the same responsibility as teachers.

Stating that the State government was taking several measures for better future of children studying in government schools, Mr. Pratap said there were innumerable examples of students who studied in government schools and made it big in life.

Keerthi Varma of IGNIS Foundation said they were trying to improve learning of English and life skills through activity-based learning for students in government schools. This time, they were giving English-Telugu dictionaries to all students in the school and would also help them learn English, she said.

Head master of the school R. Venkateshwarlu, Lions Club of Hyderabad representatives Narayana and J. Yadaiah and Sudharani, Joseph and Sushil of IGNIS Foundation participated. Students of the school presented cultural programmes on the occasion.