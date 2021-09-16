Activists seek independent autopsy, probe

HYDERABAD

16 September 2021 22:30 IST

Memo submitted to Acting CJ of HC

A delegation from the Women and Transgender Organisations Joint Action Committee (WT-JAC) and human rights organisations submitted a memorandum to the Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court M. S. Ramachandra Rao on Thursday, seeking his immediate intervention in the suspicious disappearance and death of the rape and murder accused Pallakonda Raju.

The delegation sought directions ensuring legal action as per orders of the Supreme Court and National Human Rights Commission, which includes autopsy by independent panel of surgeons and a halt to cremation until then, along with court monitored investigation.

Expressing concern about the run-up of events to the death of the accused on the rail track in Jangaon district, which includes the accused going missing, followed by a manhunt with a reward, the delegation requested the acting CJ to ensure speedy action..

Advertising

Advertising

The letter requested for immediate directions to the Principal Secretary, Home, to halt the cremation and preserve the body of the accused till further orders, and to submit the CCTV footage of the scene of death to the court.

A special team of forensic experts and autopsy surgeons from outside the Telangana State, preferably from AIIMS should be formed, to undertake an independent post-mortem, and the procedure should be video-graphed as per the NHRC guidelines.

An immediate inquest of the deceased person should be conducted by a judicial magistrate, and the Principal Secretary, Home, should be directed to transfer the investigation into the rape and murder of the six-year-old girl to a specially constituted independent team of police officials, the letter said, further requesting that both investigations should be monitored by the High Court.

The delegation, which included activists V.Sandhya, K.Satyavathi, K.Sajaya, Devi, Syed Bilal, S.Deepthi, and Suneetha, had, a day before, submitted a memorandum to Justice Ramachandra Rao seeking contempt action against political leaders issuing open calls for “encounter killing” of accused.