Activists, citizen groups brainstorm on curbing atrocities against women

A group of activists and citizens came together on Saturday to discuss the way forward with regard to atrocities against women. The discussions and opinions ranged from legality of ‘encounters’ to the effect of toxic hyper-masculinity and stalking of women shown in films.

Shravya Mandadi from the organisation ‘We and She’ said she has witnessed gender discrimination in several homes while touring the State and opined ‘upbringing’ holds the key.

Touching upon the depiction of protagonists in films as hyper-masculine and indulging in stalking women, she pointed out this was wrong and that some movie-watchers tend to emulate that kind of behaviour. She also suggested that cinema halls insert a ‘slide’ which states rape should not be tolerated and the punishment for rape must be mentioned. “Society has to be responsible,” she said.

Environmentalist and academic K. Purushotham Reddy maintained that any kind of crime against women should not be tolerated and emphasised that ‘encountering’ the rape accused is not the means to get justice. He said that no Constitutional provision exists which permits encounters. “Sustainable Development Goal number five is gender equality and empowerment of women and girls,” he said.

Mr. Reddy also sought to know how police would treat Parliamentarians who have rape cases against them. “What will happen to these MPs who have the same charges against them,” he asked, adding, “Political parties unfortunately don’t bother about the poorest of poor.”

He also observed that a large number of citizens have been appreciating encounters as they have “lost faith in the judiciary”. There have been delays in dispensing justice by courts of law, he said and claimed that in some cases, the implementation of judgments has been tardy.

Other speakers debated how juveniles who rape women should be treated. They said if they were old enough to sexually assault women, they are ‘mature’ enough to face the law of the land.