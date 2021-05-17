Coronavirus | Active COVID cases in Telangana now less than 50,000

On Monday, 3,961 new cases and 30 deaths reported in State

The active COVID-19 cases in Telangana have dropped below 50,000 for the first time after they crossed the mark on April 22, as 3,961 new cases, 30 deaths and 5,559 recoveries were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

According to a bulletin issued by the Public Health department on the status of COVID cases in the State on Monday, the active cases were 49,341 and the cumulative total of positive cases was 5,32,784, number of deaths was 2,985 and recoveries at 4,80,458. Peak (highest ever) of active cases in the State was recorded on May 1, when it stood at 80,695.

The daily positivity rate among the samples tested stood at about 6.33% on Monday as 62,591 samples were tested for COVID in government and private testing centres across the State. Of the samples tested on Monday, 49.8% belonged to primary contacts and 12.1% of secondary contacts of the infected (Covid-positive) persons.

Based on the active cases in a locality, there were 107 active micro containment zones in the State on Monday with the highest of 18 in Siddipet followed by 16 in Warangal Urban, 12 in Jogulamba-Gadwal and 13 in Hyderabad. In 11 other districts they were in single-digit.