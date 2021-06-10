Active COVID cases in Telangna now 23,561

As the number of tests continued to be over one lakh, 1,798 new cases registered

The active COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana rose to 23,561 with 1,798 new cases detected as the number of tests continued to be over one lakh with 1,30,430 conducted and results of 1,226 awaited on Thursday. There were also 14 mortalities and number of recovered rose to 2,524, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao.

For the first time in last few days, the number of positive cases dipped the 1,800 mark with 1,813 cases detected the previous day. The total number of infected persons since March has risen to 5.98 lakh and recoveries to 5.72 lakh as the official number of fatalities too rose to 3,440.

Khammam and Nalgonda districts apart from the capital and its surroundings showed a high number of cases while there was a marked decline in the numbers in other places across Telangana. GHMC had 174, Ranga Reddy 107 and Malkajgiri-Medchal 95. Khammam had a high of 165 and Nalgonda recorded 151 cases.

Other districts with relatively high numbers were: Karimnagar 91, Bhadradri-Kothagudem 86, Peddapalli 88, Suryapet 84, Mahabubabad 68, Mancherial 65 and Warangal-Urban 61. Low cases continue to be reported from Adilabad 6, Kamareddy 7, Narayanpet 10 and Nirmal 11. Weekly surge pattern has been witnessed in Khammam from 144 to 165, Malakjgiri-Medchal 81 to 95 and Suryapet 80 to 84.

About 322 micro-containment zones have been set up to control the virus spread with the highest number Nalgonda 103, Mahabubabad 68, Jagityal 26, Hyderabad & Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri 15 each, Bhadradri-Kothagudem 13, Karimnagar & Warangal-Rural 12 each, Siddipet 11 and Jogulamba-Gadwal 10.

The director said citizens can dial ‘104’ for any grievances or telemedicine or help. For complaints about private hospitals and laboratories they can contact on Whatsap number 9154170960. Children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years of age should avoid going outdoors unless mandatory as also those in age group of 20 to 50 years considering the high incidence of virus in the latter.

Face masks, hand sanitisation and social distancing are a must when outside. Flu/influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, should be reported to the nearest government health facility for required health services without any delay. For COVID Hospital bed status, click on nkhttps://health.telangana.gov.in/