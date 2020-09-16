Action sought against TRS corporator

Hyderabad

16 September 2020 23:29 IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy has asked the State government to prove that law was equal to all, by taking stern action against TRS corporator from Serilingampally Ragam Nagender Yadav who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Lingampalli.

In a media statement on Wednesday, he said the corportor assaulted the girl, Ananya Kurikala, over parking row. “It is clearly evident from the video, which has gone viral, that the TRS corporator used offensive language and threatened her using his official position. He intimidated a young girl with dire consequences with criminal intent just because she opposed a wrong doing by the ruling party corporator,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said TRS leaders attacking people using their positions had become a norm and said TRS corporator Anjali Devi's husband Sridhar Goud and his henchmen had allegedly attacked a man and his family in Narapally area in July this year over a land dispute.

“While KTR tweets about almost everything under the sky, he never reacts to developments which exposes true face of TRS leaders,” he said. The police were pressuring the girl and her family for a compromise, he said.