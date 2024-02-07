Action sought against those behind ‘land mafia’ in Karimnagar

February 07, 2024 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP leader and advocate Bethi Mahender Reddy has alleged that large-scale land encroachments and illegal land deals took place at the behest of the persons at the helm during the previous BRS rule in and around Karimnagar city in the last ten years.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said land mafia flourished in Karimnagar city and adjoining villages in alleged connivance with some errant officials under the erstwhile BRS rule.

Welcoming the setting up of Economic Offences Wing by the police higher-ups in Karimnagar Police Commissionerate, he said a detailed investigation should be conducted based on the confessions made by the accused arrested in land grabbing cases to bring to book all those involved in the illegal land deals.

“The masterminds behind the land mafia should not be allowed to go scot-free,” he said, urging the authorities to retrieve the “encroached” lands and probe all the “fraudulent” land deals.